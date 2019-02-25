MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — Victor J. Banis, 81, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Feb. 22, 2019.

Born May 25, 1937 in Alexandria, Pennsylvania to William and Anna (Wing) Banis, he was preceded in death by brothers William M., Albert, Robert (Dick), and Sam and sisters Eva Huddleston, May Crouse and Ruth Nance.

He is survived by his brother Pat of Cincinnati, and sisters Fanny Kisling of Eaton, and Anne Blackmore of Wadsworth, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Victor grew up in the Eaton area and was a 1955 graduate of Eaton High School. Having lived in several areas of the country, he eventually settled in California where he pursued his writing career. He was the published author of more than 250 books in several genres, The Man From C.A.M.P. being his most well known. A man of great wit and intelligence, he will always be remembered as a wonderful storyteller.

A memorial celebration is being planned for the spring. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice facility of choice.