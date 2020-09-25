Bart McClain Schouweiler
Reno - Bart McClain Schouweiler, a long-time resident of Reno, Nevada died on September 10, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV.
Bart was born in Wendell, Idaho on August 11, 1934 to Roy and Dora Schouweiler. He is survived by his wife, LaVonne Douthit, and nephews, Peter, John, Paul and Joseph Schouweiler, and niece, Anne Schouweiler. His parents and brothers, Robert and Lloyd Schouweiler preceded him in death.
Upon graduation from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, Bart earned a bachelor's degree from Stanford University followed by a law degree from Georgetown University.
He served in the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate, obtaining the rank of Captain. Bart was elected to the Nevada State Assembly twice and served as United States Attorney for the District of Nevada. He subsequently was engaged in the private practice of law in Reno, Nevada for over 50 years. For a number of decades, his practice included representing the Reno-Spark Convention and Visitors Authority as its legal counsel. Bart was involved with numerous professional, charitable, fraternal and political organizations during his lifetime.
There will be a private family gathering to honor Bart at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bart's memory can make one to either the American Cancer Society
, 691 Sierra Rose Drive, Suite A, Reno, NV 89511, or the Arthritis Foundation
, P.O. Box 778213, Henderson, NV 89077.
The family would like to thank all of Bart's doctors, nurses and medical support staffs who helped him navigate the difficult last years of his life.