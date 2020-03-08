Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Loyn Tweltridge III. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Unitarian Universalist Church 27074 Patwin Rd Davis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Al passed unexpectedly and suddenly on Wednesday, February 12th, after spending the previous evening celebrating the 41st birthday of our son Tim. On February 14th, Valentine's Day, his devoted family fulfilled his wishes by visiting Sierra at Tahoe where he had met his wife Donna Cay Tweltridge 46 years ago. In celebration of this auspicious meeting while skiing many years ago, their son Ryan Deans Tweltridge, his wife Katherine Noel Mikal Tweltridge, their three children Benjamin Mikal, Zachary Deans, and Nolan Ryan; son Timothy Cameron Tweltridge; daughter Lisa (AKA Liza) Cathleen Tweltridge O'Sullivan, her husband Aaron Brady O'Sullivan, their two children Brady Deans and Lindsey Cay (AKA Izzie) along with Donna Cay Tweltridge and her brother B. Douglas Bull enjoyed a beautiful family day in the sun and snow. An impromptu ceremony was held in the forest. Al was honored with a red rose and branch of lichen which were "planted" in a snowy mound surrounded by a crescent of three large boulders. Al loved cabin life, traveling the world, and most of all his family and extended family. He unconditionally supported Donna's commitment to the Unity Center of Davis. Annually he and Donna set up the Lionel trains from his childhood to share with children young and old. Each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, family gathered for a "Tweltsgiving" feast at our home which he loved very much. The model train layout would be set up by then and stay until after Christmas for everyone to enjoy. It gave Al great pleasure to host international students including Humphrey and Fulbright Scholars in his home, creating lasting friendships. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Albert Loyn Tweltridge Jr. and Florence Irving Deans. Al graduated from Jacksonville University which lured students from the north with the phrase, "Bring your swimming suit". In 1966 his number having come up for the draft, he enlisted in the

In 1966 his number having come up for the draft, he enlisted in the United States Air Force . He served 4 years active duty attaining the rank of Captain. Subsequently, Al enlisted in the Air Force Reserves. Dedicated to excellence he worked tirelessly to bring the 45th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) to "readiness". They trained at bases worldwide deploying personnel and serviceable equipment providing augmentation-stand-alone APS support. He was appointed to Command the 82nd APS. Under his leadership the 82nd won the Air Force Reserve Aerial Port Squadron of the Year Award as well as a National Transportation award for Excellence. The result of his leadership was a unit that was truly ready when it was called to serve during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. "Colonel T" retired March 20, 1997. He is remembered by those who served with him, "We are proud to have served with him. He will be our brother and friend forever." Al held many positions with the State of California where he offered his leadership skills, financial expertise and policy analysis abilities in administering various programs and receiving accolades for excellence. From 1973-1980 Al served in the California Department of Finance as Fiscal Consultant overseeing several state department budgets: Kindergarten through 12th Grade, Fish and Game, Water Resources, Water Resources Control Board and Air Resources Board. In 1985, Al received the Sustained Superior Accomplishment Award from State of California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Bill Honig. From 1980-2005 Al worked in the California Department of Education where he served in the following positions: 1980-1987 Executive Assistant to the Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction; 1987-1996 Assistant Director, a Career Executive Appointment (C.E.A.) of the Child Nutrition and Food Distribution Division and Administrator of the Child Nutrition Programs; 1996-1998 Education Program Consultant managing School District Apportionments in the Education Finance Division; and, 1998-2005 Educational Administrator I for the Regional Occupational Centers and Programs and Workforce Development Unit in the Secondary, Postsecondary, and Adult Leadership Division In 2003 Al was appointed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jack O'Connell, to represent him on the California Apprenticeship Council. From 2003-2008 Al served on the California Construction and Education and Research Foundation Board. In the Spring of 2005 Al retired from state service after serving (delete serving) a total of 32 years as a public servant. From 2005-2019 Al continued offering his talents by serving as a consultant for the California Fire Fighters Joint Apprenticeship Committee on a part time basis. His children and grandchildren were "Grand Daddy's" pride and joy, each unique and each treasured. Al was a wonderful partner and provider. Being quirky, funny, generous and loving, he was Donna's co-conspirator in creating a wonderful life, Tweltridge traditions, and a beautiful family. He will be missed by cousins nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Donna's extended family, and dear friends. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, Al would have liked people to remember him by choosing to support one of the following organizations which are especially meaningful each to one of his children: Progressive Employment Concepts; Sacramento Fire Department Relief Association-Widows and Orphans Foundation; Sacramento Waldorf School Scholarships. All are invited to A Celebration of Love for A Life Well Lived will be held at 11:00, March 16 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 27074 Patwin Rd, Davis. After Military Honors in a private ceremony, interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020 