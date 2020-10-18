Charles Warren

April 26, 1927 - November 7, 2019

Sacramento, California - Former democratic California State Assemblyman Charles H. Warren, a pioneer in environmental policy and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died November 7, 2019, after a brief illness.

Charles had a long and loving marriage to Audrey Townsend Wainwright, who predeceased him in 2018. The couple married in 1963, raised three children together, and delighted in traveling the world.

He is survived by children Linda Warren Healey, Thomas Michael Warren, and Elizabeth Noel Nabeshima, all of whom miss his thoughtful guidance, love, and support. Missing their "Papa" are grandchildren Lauren Davis, Chris Warren, Alison Carson, Charlotte Warren and Noa Nabeshima, and great grandsons Gavin Davis and Drew Carson.

Charles had a long career devoted to public service, and his contributions to bettering our world are many.

Affectionately known as Charlie, he served seven terms as an assemblyman for the 46th district in Los Angeles, after being elected in 1962. He was also a member of President Jimmy Carter's cabinet, serving as the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality from 1977 to 1979, where he helped implement the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to consider potential environmental impacts for any work they take on.

During his tenure in the State Legislature, he served as chairman of several committees, including the Judiciary Committee and the Resources, Land Use and Energy Committee. He authored and co-authored significant legislation, including:

•The Warren-Alquist Act, which established the California Energy Commission, an agency devoted to leading California to a 100 percent clean energy future;

•The California Coastal Act, which led to the creation of the Coastal Commission, whose mission is to protect and enhance California's coast and ocean for present and future generations;

•The Warren-911 Emergency Assistance Act, which established California's 911 system; and

•The Sex Discrimination Act, which added sex to the list of groups protected from employment discrimination in California.

He served as chairman of the California Democratic Party from 1966 to 1968.

Charles later served as an environmental consultant, and was appointed to the California Coastal Commission, serving from 1984 to 1989, and was the executive officer of the California State Lands Commission from 1990 to 1994.

Post retirement, he continued to enjoy working in his garden, and sailing his boat Fellwalker, and happily shared these passions with his family. He continued to avidly follow politics.

Born April 26, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri to Dorothy (Sisson) and Don Warren, he enlisted in the United States Army at age 17, and was enrolled in a military training program at Yale where he learned the Japanese language. Among his military duties was serving as a Japanese interpreter for the 35th Infantry Regiment.

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and a law degree from Hastings College of Law. He worked as an attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles before entering politics.

In lieu of donations to a specific cause, the family requests that everyone eligible exercise their right to vote, and to encourage others to follow suit.

Family members can be reached at cwarren511@comcast.net.





