Mr. Christopher William Burnett, born on March 30, 1980 in Sacramento, California, to Deborah Burnett and Stephen Burnett, passed away at age 39 on June 4, 2019 in Citrus Heights, California. Christopher graduated from Biola University in 2003. He was a Founder & CEO at C&B Bookkeeping Services. Christopher was the loving husband of Meredith Burnett. He is survived by his brothers, Brian Burnett and Joshua Burnett; sister, Katie (Burnett) Joiner; grandmother, Frances Ott; nieces, Natalie Burnett and Molly Burnett; and nephews, Dayton Burnett, Maverick Burnett, and Zion Joiner. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Holly. He enjoyed hiking, walking Holly and going to Kings' games and concerts with his wife, Meredith. Chris was known for his warm smile and gentle demeanor. And also for his silly antics that made his nieces and nephews roar with laughter. He will be forever missed. Donations (in lieu of flowers) to Christopher's wife's Gofundme page are welcome and greatly appreciated. Please visit:

