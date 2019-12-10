John Diller, 67, joined his daughter Monique, brother Gary and parents Clair and Irene Diller in heaven on Monday, December 2,2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. John Leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Renee Diller, his children, Joe, Tiffany and Danielle, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren and many other family members including his siblings Judy Jones and Ronnie Diller and many friends. John graduated from San Juan High School in 1970 and was drafted into the US Army where he served as an MP while stationed in San Francisco. John recently retired from California American Water (formerly Citizens Utilities) after 43 years. John was a friend to many. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, "The Cabin", the ocean, RENO, playing "Hot Spot and Lotto" traveling and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandbabies and great grandbabies. John fought cancer off and on for over 7 years. Never giving up and keeping his humor right to the end. John met a lot of people in his life he would talk to pretty much everyone and made friends wherever he went. The family welcomes friends and family to join them in celebrating John.on December 14, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Hall on 8990 Kruitof Way, Fair Oaks Ca, 95628. The family welcomes friends and family to join them in celebrating John.

