Lois Goodwin

November 3, 1934 - November 16, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Lois "Loy" A. Goodwin passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in her home in Citrus Heights, California, on Monday, November 16, 2020 with her daughter and two of her grandchildren by her side. She died of natural causes. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, her family has decided to postpone holding a public memorial service at this time.

Loy was born to Horace C. Stephenson and Margaret Alice Bienroth on November 3, 1934 in Colorado. At a young age, her family relocated to the Pacific Northwest and Loy spent most of her childhood in Oregon, making the most of her youth as a bright student and a high school cheerleader.

Loy had three children with her first husband, Gordon Huffman. The family made their way out to California in 1960 where Gordon and Loy eventually went their separate ways. In 1965, Loy married Paul J. Goodwin, M.D, in Mexico and remained married to him until his death in 2012.

Loy and Paul settled with their children in Placer County in 1970 and became beloved members of the community. They traveled the world together and ran marathons in Hawaii, Paris, and London.

Before getting her Ph.D. in clinical psychology in 1996 at the age of 62, Loy was a paramedic and helped run her husband's medical practice in Roseville. When their first grandchild was born in 1986, Paul and Loy adopted their new role as grandparents with tremendous pride.

Their home in Granite Bay became a meeting place for everyone to gather and celebrate memories that were formidable in the lives of all friends and family who had the pleasure of knowing them.

Loy is survived by her younger brother, Gary Stephenson of Oregon, and her two daughters, Kelly Campbell and Shanna Huffman. Her eldest son, Michael, died in 1998. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Cory Hanline and Cody Masi of North Carolina, and Justine and Bryan Campbell of the California Bay Area.





