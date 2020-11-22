Patricia Jean Strautman

October 24, 1930 - November 18, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Patricia Jean Strautman 90, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away peacefully with family members by her side, on November 18, 2020. Patricia was born in Minneapolis, MN, on October 24, 1930. She was the youngest of 10 siblings. On October 15,1950, she married the love of her life, Ronald Strautman. A year later they had their first child and sixteen years later, their eighth child was born. She was affectionally known as, "The pregnant lady on the corner" - a nickname she would brag about lovingly until the end of her life. In 2003, she lost her beloved Ronnie, of 53 years. Grandma Pat's life revolved around her Holy Trinity: God, Family & Bingo. A lifelong, staunch Democrat, Pat loved carrying political jokes in her purse to share at parties. She treasured playing cards and socializing with her fabulous friends at the local bingo hall. She performed decades of charitable service with Loaves & Fishes and Holy Family Catholic Church. Grandma Pat is survived by her eight children: Ron Strautman, Mike Strautman, Linda Strautman-Shaw, Roseanna Strautman-Radoff, Ken Strautman, Cathy Strautman-Kerby, Patty Strautman-Hanson and Marilyn Strautman-Gomez; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She was a woman full of life, love and a wicked sense of humor. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Sac. at 12pm on Saturday 11/28/200. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store