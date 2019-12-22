Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dale Leineke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ron was surrounded by his loving family when he peacefully passed away on December 6th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by son Steve Leineke, daughter Robin Leineke and daughter Beth Leineke-Findlay (husband Steve Findlay), siblings Walter Leineke, Jason "Jake" Leineke, (wife Joan Leineke), Jon Leineke (wife Dede Leineke), Luanne Leineke (partner Bill Nelson) and Connie Leineke-Karvonen whom was the mother of his beloved children. He is preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Leineke, parents John Leineke and Eva Babusa-Leineke, brother Alan Leineke, sister Rita Leineke-Gurly and daughter-in-law Jenny Akin-Leineke. Survived by grandchildren Tanya Leineke-Miller, Yvonne Leineke, Shane Leineke, Michael Findlay and Daniel Findlay. Ron was born in Chicago on December 29th, 1930. His parents soon moved to California where they continued to have children and raise their incredible Leineke family, eventually residing on Leineke Lane in Citrus Heights. Ron was the oldest of seven children, always paving the way for his younger siblings. He went to Slyvan Grammar School and San Juan High School where he graduated in the Class of 1949. He later attended Placer College (which is now Sierra College) and The University of Pacific with a scholarship in track and graduated Class of 1953. During his time there, he had a Track Scholarship, played on the basketball Team and became the President of his Rhizomia Fraternity. Ron was always quite popular with his classmates. Ron joined both the Marines and the Army where he became a Captain in a short amount of time. This was a memorable part of his life and he could often be caught singing The Marines Hymn, The Halls of Montezuma. Ron was a born leader and entrepreneur. He followed his father into the real estate business and was quite successful in both residential and commercial real estate however, his true love occurred when he entered the oil and gas industry. He started his own company in 1975, Venada National Oil & Gas and became a well known wildcatter in the area. Being in business throughout his life brought him great joy and it's where he met many of his lifelong friends. Ron spent most of his life being very active in his community, always trying to enhance his favorite city of Sacramento the best he knew how. Ron has also been quite generous with his donations to his college University of Pacific helping with Scholarships and building The Leineke Conference Center. Ron was instrumental in the first renovation of Sutter's Fort since the 1890's by having the huge walls repaired and repainted. He also made his first philanthropic gift to Sutter Medical Center leading to the purchase of a new da Vinci robot to aid surgeons in robotic surgery. The hospital appropriately named it "Ron the Robot" to lovingly honor the donor, Ron Leineke. His last donation to Sutter Hospital was for the future Cryogenics Lab which is still under construction and will be completed in 2020. When the philanthropy department asked Ron how he would like his donations spent, he said it was important "To Do Good" with the money. More local donations have gone to some of Ron's other favorite places in Sacramento, including The Crocker Art Gallery, Ducks Unlimited, Effie Yeaw Nature Center and The Sutter Club where he has been a member for several decades. Ron was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his life traveling the world on fishing and hunting expeditions. Traveling the world for extraordinary outdoor excursions brought him great pleasure. He also took time out of his busy work schedule to travel the world with his lovely wife Suzanne as they visited exotic destinations near and far. His many generous donations have helped his favorite city become more sophisticated and modern and he will be remembered by many for his philanthropy and his famous quote, "To do good!". Ron will be forever loved and missed by his children, large family, circle of friends, business associates and his french poodle, Lili Belle. Ron's beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation to Sutter Medical Center Foundation. Please make checks payable to SMCF and mail to 2800 L Street, Suite 420, Sacramento 95816. On the memo line please note "In memory of Ron Leineke". A private ceremony will be held for family and friends on Saturday, December 28th. Please contact Robin Leineke for more information.

Ron was surrounded by his loving family when he peacefully passed away on December 6th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by son Steve Leineke, daughter Robin Leineke and daughter Beth Leineke-Findlay (husband Steve Findlay), siblings Walter Leineke, Jason "Jake" Leineke, (wife Joan Leineke), Jon Leineke (wife Dede Leineke), Luanne Leineke (partner Bill Nelson) and Connie Leineke-Karvonen whom was the mother of his beloved children. He is preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Leineke, parents John Leineke and Eva Babusa-Leineke, brother Alan Leineke, sister Rita Leineke-Gurly and daughter-in-law Jenny Akin-Leineke. Survived by grandchildren Tanya Leineke-Miller, Yvonne Leineke, Shane Leineke, Michael Findlay and Daniel Findlay. Ron was born in Chicago on December 29th, 1930. His parents soon moved to California where they continued to have children and raise their incredible Leineke family, eventually residing on Leineke Lane in Citrus Heights. Ron was the oldest of seven children, always paving the way for his younger siblings. He went to Slyvan Grammar School and San Juan High School where he graduated in the Class of 1949. He later attended Placer College (which is now Sierra College) and The University of Pacific with a scholarship in track and graduated Class of 1953. During his time there, he had a Track Scholarship, played on the basketball Team and became the President of his Rhizomia Fraternity. Ron was always quite popular with his classmates. Ron joined both the Marines and the Army where he became a Captain in a short amount of time. This was a memorable part of his life and he could often be caught singing The Marines Hymn, The Halls of Montezuma. Ron was a born leader and entrepreneur. He followed his father into the real estate business and was quite successful in both residential and commercial real estate however, his true love occurred when he entered the oil and gas industry. He started his own company in 1975, Venada National Oil & Gas and became a well known wildcatter in the area. Being in business throughout his life brought him great joy and it's where he met many of his lifelong friends. Ron spent most of his life being very active in his community, always trying to enhance his favorite city of Sacramento the best he knew how. Ron has also been quite generous with his donations to his college University of Pacific helping with Scholarships and building The Leineke Conference Center. Ron was instrumental in the first renovation of Sutter's Fort since the 1890's by having the huge walls repaired and repainted. He also made his first philanthropic gift to Sutter Medical Center leading to the purchase of a new da Vinci robot to aid surgeons in robotic surgery. The hospital appropriately named it "Ron the Robot" to lovingly honor the donor, Ron Leineke. His last donation to Sutter Hospital was for the future Cryogenics Lab which is still under construction and will be completed in 2020. When the philanthropy department asked Ron how he would like his donations spent, he said it was important "To Do Good" with the money. More local donations have gone to some of Ron's other favorite places in Sacramento, including The Crocker Art Gallery, Ducks Unlimited, Effie Yeaw Nature Center and The Sutter Club where he has been a member for several decades. Ron was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his life traveling the world on fishing and hunting expeditions. Traveling the world for extraordinary outdoor excursions brought him great pleasure. He also took time out of his busy work schedule to travel the world with his lovely wife Suzanne as they visited exotic destinations near and far. His many generous donations have helped his favorite city become more sophisticated and modern and he will be remembered by many for his philanthropy and his famous quote, "To do good!". Ron will be forever loved and missed by his children, large family, circle of friends, business associates and his french poodle, Lili Belle. Ron's beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation to Sutter Medical Center Foundation. Please make checks payable to SMCF and mail to 2800 L Street, Suite 420, Sacramento 95816. On the memo line please note "In memory of Ron Leineke". A private ceremony will be held for family and friends on Saturday, December 28th. Please contact Robin Leineke for more information. [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close