On January 24, 2020, Steve Bowers, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 64. Steve was born on June 19, 1955, in Newton, Iowa, to Barbara and Stan Bowers. He graduated from San Juan High School in 1973, served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1977, and was the owner of S & K Construction for 40 years. On July 14, 1978, he married the love of his life, Kelly Ann. They raised a son and a daughter, Michael and Brooke. Steve was a stained-glass artist; he had a passion for fishing; hunting, and traveling; and was a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and sharing what he produced with others. He was a follower of Christ where he spent much of his time being a servant of the lord. Steve was known to be a gentle, kind "teddy bear" who would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He often spoke about his children and grandchildren with pride and had a deep love for each of them. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Stan; his father-in-law, Leonard; and grandparents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Kelly Ann; his two children, Michael and Brooke; his three grandchildren, Kaleb, Cloie, and Carly; daughter-in-law, Johanna; his mother, Barbara; his mother-in-law, Regina; his six sisters, Pam, Cathy, Vicki, Karen, Beth, and Patti; three sister in-laws; and four brother-in-laws. Steve had many nieces and nephews and would playfully tease about who was his favorite. Steve also had many lifelong friends and a church family that were an important part of his life. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege and honor of knowing him. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00a.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Ascension located at 7607 Garden Gate Drive, Citrus Heights, CA. Burial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2:30p.m., at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

