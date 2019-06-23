Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy E. Schoos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy E. Schoos of Rocklin, CA (Sept. 12, 1947 June 15, 2019) passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife of nearly 21 years, Joyce Mason. Tim died from pulmonary complications of his muscular dystrophy. He leaves behind the imprint of a unique, loving and funny man with a huge heart. His sisters, Donna Coker of Vallejo and Jaqueline Laub of Oregon, WI, mourn his loss in addition to countless nieces, nephews and 57 first cousins. Son of the late Eugene Schoos and Lucille Michalski Schoos of Evanston, IL, Tim's mom came from a big Polish Catholic family of 13 children. His love of family and their love for him colored his final days. Of particular support were cousin Bob Strzelec and his son Rob of Sweetwater, TX and cousin Chuck Williams and his wife Laura of Mt. Prospect, IL. Tim and Joyce were reunited childhood sweethearts, soulmates who treasured each other. They first met in Catholic school at age 12 in Evanston, IL. Tim moved to Sacramento to be with Joyce in 1997. Their love fills the sky. Tim earned a master's degree in educational psychology from the University of North Texas, Denton. In healthier days, he loved his work as a corporate trainer, teaching "soft skills" to people in the communications industry. He also worked locally at Sac State, the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County and BloodSource. Remembrances to Sutter Hospice, or Del Oro Caregivers would be welcome in his honor. A celebration of life will likely take place in September. Those who want to know the final plan as it unfolds, please email Joyce:

