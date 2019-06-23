Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Will Lotter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Will Lotter, UCD Hall of Fame coach, U.S. Navy aviation veteran, inspiring professor, humanitarian leader, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Davis, California on May 20, 2019, at age 94. Will grew up in Alameda and played football and baseball for Cal Berkeley playing in the 1949 Rose Bowl and winning the 1947 College Baseball World Series. Will had a long career at UCD, coaching football, baseball, soccer, and tennis, in addition to teaching.In 1965 Will joined the Peace Corps and took the family to Malawi Africa for 2 years where he was country director. Will and his wife Jane devoted much of their last 50 years working on social justice issues, especially for victims of Central American violence. They were co-founders of the Davis Religious Community for Sanctuary. Will's awards include induction to Cal Aggie Athletic Hall of Fame, UCD King Law School Martin Luther King Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award, the City of Davis Peace and Justice Award, City of Davis Humanitarian of the Year Award, and UC Davis Educational Opportunity Program Service Award. Will was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Jane Baker Lotter. He is survived by four sons, Don (Pendo Malomele), Mike (Beth Ullrich), Scott (Tracy). and Rick (Tracy Walton), three grandchildren, Chelsea Black and her husband Kyle, Dustin, and Emma, and one great-grandson, Cooper Black. More at:

