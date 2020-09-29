1/1
Jerald Arthur Vincent
1966 ~ 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Papa JerBear, Jerald Arthur Vincent, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his Dallas, Texas home on September 2, 2020.

Jerry entered this world on December 10, 1966 in Salt Lake City, where he was lovingly adopted and raised by his parents, Gerald Arthur Vincent Sr. and Rosemary (Chiazzese).

Jerry married the mother of his children, Elizabeth, in April 1990. They were married for 26 years and raised two children together, Alyssa and Nicholas. Jerry was also the proud grandpa to his twin one-year-old grandsons, Carter and Everett.

Jerry passionately served Smith's Food and Drug, and later, its parent company, Kroger, for 38 years. Many of his colleagues described him as a caring friend, strong leader and sharp mentor.

Jerry also lovingly leaves behind his siblings, Christine, Anthony and Stacey; his birth mother; Marilyn; and countless close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. on Oct. 4, 2020 at the American Fork Amphitheater. Additional details, as well as a more thorough obituary, can be found at papajerbear.com.

In lieu of flowers (and in honor of Jerry's grocery career), the family requests that a donation be made to the Utah Food Bank or the North Texas Food Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved