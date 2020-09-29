Our Papa JerBear, Jerald Arthur Vincent, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his Dallas, Texas home on September 2, 2020.
Jerry entered this world on December 10, 1966 in Salt Lake City, where he was lovingly adopted and raised by his parents, Gerald Arthur Vincent Sr. and Rosemary (Chiazzese).
Jerry married the mother of his children, Elizabeth, in April 1990. They were married for 26 years and raised two children together, Alyssa and Nicholas. Jerry was also the proud grandpa to his twin one-year-old grandsons, Carter and Everett.
Jerry passionately served Smith's Food and Drug, and later, its parent company, Kroger, for 38 years. Many of his colleagues described him as a caring friend, strong leader and sharp mentor.
Jerry also lovingly leaves behind his siblings, Christine, Anthony and Stacey; his birth mother; Marilyn; and countless close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. on Oct. 4, 2020 at the American Fork Amphitheater. Additional details, as well as a more thorough obituary, can be found at papajerbear.com.
In lieu of flowers (and in honor of Jerry's grocery career), the family requests that a donation be made to the Utah Food Bank or the North Texas Food Bank.