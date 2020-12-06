Michael D Martin

1956 ~ 2020

NY, NY- Whether you knew him as Michael, Mick, Mickey or even Mouse, our brother, son, husband, uncle and friend left this world the morning of November 20, just 12 days after his 64th birthday.

Mick was born and raised in Salt Lake City where he graduated from Highland High School in 1975. Here, he established what became a lifelong pattern of making and keeping his relationships and friendships strong.

Mick had many talents and led an interesting and varied professional life. A GIA Certified Gemologist, he worked with Salt Lake City's Payne Anthony Jewelers before moving to Los Angeles and opening his own diamond brokerage on Rodeo Drive. Two years later, Mick moved to New York City and set up shop in the famed Diamond District and used his free time to earn his real estate brokerage license. In 1987, he was hired by the Trump Organization, and worked intermittently as a leasing agent and director of digital marketing until 2014.

Always ready for a new adventure, Mick was invited to join the crew of the sailing yacht The Sea Cloud. He spent three seasons as cruise director and wine steward. Mick's engaging personality and wry sense of humor made him a perfect addition to the crew and to this day, his exploits as a member of the exclusive "Tom Tom Club" are legendary.

Mick was a gifted visionary who identified needs, developed solutions, and pursued goals with eagerness. Those attributes landed him a job with the Corcoran Group where he created it's first digital newsletter, The Corcoran Report. Next, he worked as managing director at MMJ appraisal Mgt. He moved on, becoming General Manager of Sales at Cello Technologies followed by Town Residential as Director of Digital Strategy. In 2019, after months of pursuing and ultimately creating a new position for himself, Mick landed his dream job as Senior Director with Delos, an international wellness brand that creates environments with a focus on health and well-being.

Mick was a brother you looked to for advice. He was introspective, an explorer of ideas, and an engaging and attentive conversationalist. He was a gifted and creative storyteller and speaker, the go-to guy for a toast or roast. Mick faced challenges with stoic optimism. He was passionate about many things; family, travel, wine, cooking, skiing, hiking, and especially his relationship with his wife and soulmate, Brett, who he married in 2006. Through thick and thin, they were each other's rock and they were head-over-heels in love.

Beloved son to amazing parents Sherman and Elsie Martin, devoted husband to Brett, brother to Rebecca Martin, Jennie O'Shea, Thomas Martin, Sandie (Scott) Acker, uncle to Ryan Martin and Connor O'Shea, and friend to many, will be sorely missed, fondly remembered and always loved.

Evidence of Mick's lasting impressions comes with an enduring legacy. The Delos company will be planting 500 trees as a living tribute and celebration of Mick, Mickey, Mouse, or best of all, Michael Martin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store