1925 ~ 2020
Ray Thomas Matheny, 95, passed away on July 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Ray was born on February 15, 1925 in Los Angeles, California, to Raymond Thomas and Edna Ryan Matheny. From the time of his first airplane ride at age 5, Ray had a love of aviation that lasted throughout his life. He was curious about the world and immersed himself in the pursuit of life-long learning. Ray was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. He dedicated his life to seeking truth and serving his country, family, and friends.
He was a veteran of World War II, enlisting in the Army Air Corps and volunteered for combat flying in Europe. After surviving being shot down in a B-17 bomber over Germany, he spent 16 months as a prisoner of war in Stalag XVII-B in Krems, Austria. After the war, Ray developed a career in aviation and spent further time serving in the military during the Korean War.
Ray attended Brigham Young University where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in archaeology. He completed a Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Oregon.
In 1948, Ray married Patricia Smith and they were the parents of six children. They later divorced and he married Deanne Gurr in 1979, and they had two children. They were married for forty years at the time of his death.
For many years, Ray was a professor of anthropology at Brigham Young University where he led numerous archaeological projects, including various areas in the US and several in Mexico and Guatemala. He mentored many students who went on to productive archaeological careers.
Ray was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in many different callings over the years.
Ray is survived by his wife Deanne, children: Michael (DiAnne) Matheny, Kathleen (Jessie) Anderson, Lucinda (Terry) Walker, Daniel (Shari) Matheny, Lisa (Justin) Holmes, Nicole (Scott) Huddleston, and Julia (David) Halverson. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jon, granddaughter Emily, and great-granddaughter Juniper.
