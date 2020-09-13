1/1
LT COL (RET) DANIEL J. ACOSTA
Lt Col (Ret) Daniel J. Acosta, age 85, passed away through death into eternal life on

September 3, 2020 in Schertz, Texas.

He is preceded into life by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Acosta. He is survived by daughters, Rebecca Acosta, Pamela Risner and husband David, Julie Chambers and husband Mark. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel Risner and wife Annabelle, David Risner, Joseph Chambers, Madeline Chambers.

Lt Col entered the United States Army in 1956 serving as Medical Service Corp Officer at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He served as a medical evacuation helicopter pilot and subsequently as a medical logistician. His assignments included tours of duty in Germany, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and several posts in the USA. He received awards and decorations during his career. He retired from the Army in 1976 and continued in the US Civil Service completing 34 years.

Family will receive friends on 9/22/20, at the Alamo City Church in San Antonio, 12 noon – 1:30 pm. The interment will be held privately by family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Samaritan's Purse: www.samaritanspurse.org or PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Alamo City Church
