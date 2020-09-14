Paul passed quietly in his sleep on March 27, 2020. He was 72 years old. Paul was born and raised in Hollister, CA. After HS, he attended Humboldt State, getting a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management. Returning to Hollister, Paul signed with the National Guard. His dream was to become a fighter pilot.



Unfortunately, before entering the NG, he developed a kidney infection and lost part of a kidney. This disqualified him for the NG, and Paul received an honorable discharge. Paul pursued a career in law enforcement and was hired on as a deputy for the San Benito Sheriff's Office in 1971.



His most fond memories as a deputy were the fights with bikers at the bars. In 1973, he was hired on as a Fish and Game Warden, his dream job, a job he excelled at. He is notorious for chasing down spot lighters/night hunters on foot, for chasing down a hunter who was on horseback and working gill netters in the local rivers.



Paul worked several years in the Department's Special Operations Unit (SOU) working the illegal fur trade undercover. He was the first warden in the Department to make a felony bear case. During his time in the Special Operations Unit, he met his future wife, Karen, a Fish and Game Warden, also working in the SOU.



Together they teamed up to make some great cases involving the sale of bear/animal parts. After SOU, Paul transferred to Sonoma County where he loved making abalone cases, night hunting cases for deer and pigs, and night abalone cases. He was notorious for chasing fish poachers in the nearby anadromous streams who were using firearms, spears and nets to unlawfully take steelhead and salmon. Paul was a rangemaster, defensive tactics instructor and field training officer. Paul was a Game Warden for 31 years and was the warden, other's aspired to be.



Paul's passions were woodturning, salmon fishing in British Columbia, mushroom hunting, abalone diving, clamming, bow hunting, scuba diving for halibut and lobster, and hunting deer and elk in Idaho with the love of his life, Karen. Paul was a long distance runner, running 50 milers and marathons. He competed and won many medals running in the Police Olympics. He also qualified for the World Games in running. He has medaled in the Bay to Breakers.



He also participated in events in the equestrian portion of the Police Olympics. Paul still maintains his high school record for cross country. Paul frequently ran the Baker to Vegas Law Enforcement Run. He would run the hardest leg of the event, as no one else wanted too. Paul was a highly accomplished wood turner. His turnings are found around the world and in local art galleries.



Paul was also a longtime, well respected member of the Cloverdale Lions Club. Paul and Karen were together for 32 years. He is survived by his wife Karen, two children from a previous marriage, Erica Nachtigall, husband (Ian), son Mathew Maurer, partner (Inigo), grandchildren, Hanna Emery, Dominic Emery, and Tess d'abo, niece's and nephew, Neva Huber, Abigail Huber and Michael Arevalo-Huber. Paul will be hugely missed by all that knew him.?



Services will be held at a later date.



