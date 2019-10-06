|
David M. Goodblatt December 20, 1942 - September 25, 2019 San Diego Professor David Goodblatt died in a tragic pedestrian accident on September 25. He was Distinguished Professor of History and Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at the University of California, San Diego. Professor Goodblatt trained at Harvard, Jewish Theological Seminary, and Brown University. In addition to his academic achievements, David was known for his generosity, intellect, kindness, wry sense of humor, modesty and integrity, and for his tireless devotion to his family. He was respected and loved and will be missed by family, colleagues, students and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sasona, children Keren, Michael (Kathy), and Grace (Dave), granddaughter Logan, and brother Jonathan. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at forevermissed.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019