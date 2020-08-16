



James H. Bell, M.D.

James H. Bell was born in Philadelphia. Jim graduated from SDSU after serving in the US Army. Graduating from University of Nebraska, College of Medicine (1962) and residency at Harbor-UCLA M.C. He joined Long Beach OB/GYN 1967 for 45 years. In retirement, he joined the American Legion Post 291 He is survived by his brother Don, his wife of 62 years, Nancy, their children - Greg, Gary and Sandra; and six grandchildren. August 1932 - June 2020



