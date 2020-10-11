George Rohrs

April 29, 1930 - August 30, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - George Rohrs, raconteur, world traveler, highly respected film editor and nurturing father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 at the age of ninety, of natural causes. Born in Oak Park Illinois to Martin and Mildred Rohrs, he moved with his parents and sister, Bonnie Stone, to Southern California when he was 14 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and his partner Mary Jean Gould.

As a child, George lived in Oak Park Illinois. Summers spent in Michigan as a fishing and hunting guide for his grandfather's lodge instilled his lifelong love of camping and fishing.

George spent his adult life in Southern and Central California. He served two years in the Army (honorably discharged as CPL May 14, 1951) and studied for 2 years at UCLA. He did not finish his degree, instead he left school to pursue his life occupation in the film industry. His motion picture and television credits as a film editor are a long and distinguished list spanning over 30 years. After retirement George served as a judge for the San Luis Obispo Film Festival.

He married Elaine Margaret Casey in 1954 and divorced in 1974. Together they had three children. They raised their family in the San Fernando Valley and later on the Central California Coast. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing, horseback riding and swimming. They were active in the Lutheran church as Sunday School teachers. Together they raised their children to have open curious minds, to love and respect all people and to stand up for their beliefs.

A life well lived is an understatement. He lived life with gusto and passion, exploring and learning his entire life. He was a voracious reader and his dream was to be a writer. He realized his dream not by the written word, but told stories through his craft as a film editor.

His eldest daughter coerced him into buying her a horse and soon afterward the entire family was riding, showing and raising quarter horses. He was the quintessential horse-show Dad. He spent countless hours with his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other people's children, teaching horsemanship and giving them a chance to ride and learn about horses.

George inspired a love of the outdoors, camping, fishing, snow skiing and conservation in all of his children and grandchildren. He spent many years traveling the US and Mexico in his motorhomes with his wife at the time Anne. In his later years he was reunited with the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Mary Jean Gould ("MJ"). She shared his love of music and they followed their favorite Dixie Land Bands to locations all over California.

George traveled the world like most people only dream about. His home is filled with mementos from his travels. China, Australia, Russia, Africa, Mexico, Germany, France, England to name only a few. He traveled to learn and experience the culture, cuisine and the people.

His interests were many and varied. He earned his scuba diving certification and dove many incredible dive locations. For several years he owned a 36 foot sail boat with his partner Diane Adler. Together they shared their love of sailing with their children. George took up the game of golf late in life after MJ bought him golf lessons. After a few lessons and some actual time on the course, he became a passionate player. He golfed 2-3 times a week, always striving to improve. At ninety years young, he taught his daughters the game. The day before he passed, he played his last golf game on his favorite little course on the beach in Grover Beach.

His generous heart, acerbic wit, extraordinary stories and his capacity to love all of us will be so missed.

George is survived by his three children, Kathleen Bledsoe, Casey Rohrs (Annie Childress) Kimberly Savage (Matt Savage), stepdaughter Carrie Vose, son-in-law John Bledsoe (MJ Allen), grandchildren Brady Bledsoe (Amanda Bledsoe), Travis Rohrs (Marlene Rohrs), Courtney Rohrs, Hailey Cook (Jason Cook) and great-grandchildren, Conner and Liam Rohrs and Claire and Josie Bledsoe. Cousin Jackie Ratner, Nieces Judi Klein Krista Klein, Ellen Dawson, Laura San Diego and nephews Dan Hoffman, Ken Slagle, Jon Slagle, Mike Slagle and Bill Ratner, and his loyal dog Susie Q.

A Joyful Celebration of his life is planned for November 27, 2020 at Malibu RV Park

Call or text Kathi 970-260-3474 Or Casey 818-437-1040 for details





