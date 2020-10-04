Steven T. McDermott Steven T. McDermott 73, of Los Osos passed away at home with his wife, Marilynn by his side on Friday, August 21st, 2020. Steve was a professor of Communication Studies at Cal Poly for 24 years and loved his life in "sleepy" Los Osos-Baywood Park. After retirement in 2013, Steve wrote two novels, became a lifetime NAACP member, a Master Gardener through the UC extension program and painted over 50 canvases from abstract to modern to nature scenes. He was never idle, always reading, researching for his books, working in the garden and yard and enjoying his family and friends. He was full of curiosity and always ready to debate a topic and advocate for civil liberties. His love for travel coupled with his amazing memory of his life in California and Michigan was shared with his survivors, wife Marilynn, two daughters: Nicole (June) Rivera, Michelle (Joey) Penaflor; grandchildren: Harper and Mason Penaflor and Sienna Rivera; Sisters: Lynn LeFevere and Terry Semon. Everyone who knew Steve could retell countless "Steve Stories". His sense of humor and quick wit will be remembered forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: tree.tributecenterstore.com
, the ACLU or a charity of your choosing.