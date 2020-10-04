1/1
Steven T. McDermott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven T. McDermott Steven T. McDermott 73, of Los Osos passed away at home with his wife, Marilynn by his side on Friday, August 21st, 2020. Steve was a professor of Communication Studies at Cal Poly for 24 years and loved his life in "sleepy" Los Osos-Baywood Park. After retirement in 2013, Steve wrote two novels, became a lifetime NAACP member, a Master Gardener through the UC extension program and painted over 50 canvases from abstract to modern to nature scenes. He was never idle, always reading, researching for his books, working in the garden and yard and enjoying his family and friends. He was full of curiosity and always ready to debate a topic and advocate for civil liberties. His love for travel coupled with his amazing memory of his life in California and Michigan was shared with his survivors, wife Marilynn, two daughters: Nicole (June) Rivera, Michelle (Joey) Penaflor; grandchildren: Harper and Mason Penaflor and Sienna Rivera; Sisters: Lynn LeFevere and Terry Semon. Everyone who knew Steve could retell countless "Steve Stories". His sense of humor and quick wit will be remembered forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: tree.tributecenterstore.com, the ACLU or a charity of your choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved