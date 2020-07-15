Holbrook Louis MasonSavannah, GAHolbrook Louis Mason, 77, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was a native of Savannah, GA, a graduate of Savannah High School class of 1961. He worked for CSX railroad as an engineer for over 45 years. Holbrook married his wife Judy Nunn Mason of Savannah on August 12, 1967 at Calvary Baptist Temple where he was an active member, deacon and elder until his death.Holbrook was well known for his service and volunteering. He served in the Army National Guard, was a dedicated Sunday school teacher, coach, and an avid Calvary Day School supporter and fan for many years. Holbrook's selfless love for his family, his church, and others along with his unyielding character and integrity were shown in all that he did.Holbrook is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John E. Mason, of Savannah and his loving wife of 52 years Judy Nunn Mason.He is survived by his 3 precious children: Susan (Doug) Robertson, Laurie Gaylord, and Barry (Kristen) Mason and his brother Gene Mason and several cousins. Holbrook is also survived by his 8 grandchildren who were his pride and joy – Evan Gaylord, Matthew Robertson, Davis Gaylord, Morgan Robertson, Michael Robertson, Mason Gaylord, Hampton Mason and Harris Mason.Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Temple with the Rev. Kenny Grant officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.Pall Bearers: Evan Gaylord, Davis Gaylord, Matthew Robertson, Michael Robertson, Doug Robertson, and Larry CribsHonorary Pall Bearers: Gene Mason, Curtis Carter, Danny Linderman, Tom Anchors, Herb Black, Pat West, Dick Metz, Mason Gaylord, Hampton Mason and Harris Mason.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 16, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at