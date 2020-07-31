Timothy Alan Pearson
Savannah, Georgia
He was a gentle, wise, and kind man. He was a beloved and respected husband, father, grandfather, brother, educator, and academic.
Timothy Alan Pearson passed away July 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 infection. He was 63.
Timothy was born on June 13, 1957 in Madison, Wisconsin. A lifelong academic and educator, he earned his Bachelor of Science, Master of Professional Accountancy, and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He worked as a Professor of Accounting and in college administration for more than 30 years- first at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, then at West Virginia University, and finally at Georgia Southern University. At the time of his death Dr. Pearson was Director of the School of Accountancy and Professor of Accounting at Georgia Southern University. He was an expert in forensic accounting and served as editor for multiple academic journals, published numerous peer-reviewed articles, and secured millions in grant funding. He took great pride in his teaching and was dedicated to mentoring and advising young professionals as they began their careers.
Timothy was a loving husband, a kind father, and a thoughtful mentor to students. He was known for his quick smile, his intelligent conversation, and his gentle spirit. He was always there when his family needed him and his guiding hand and sage advice will be sorely missed by all who knew him. It was a sight to behold this tender man spring into action with decisiveness, intelligence, and empathy when needed. He was a big fan of science fiction and fantasy,
basketball, football, and rock music of all kinds.
Timothy is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Lori, and his 4 children- Nathan, Joshua, Skylar, and Samuel. He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughter Violette, Samuel's partner Cassidy, his brothers Dave and Bill, and his sisters Pegge and Judith. Timothy was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Steve.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Timothy's life. Attendance will be limited to his immediate family secondary to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers Timothy's family requests that donations be made to the CDC foundation emergency response fund for coronavirus. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
08/02/2020
