YORK, Maine - Peter Edward Gluckler Sr., 77, of Southside Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. Born on August 1, 1943 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Adelaide A. (Young) Gluckler.
Peter was raised in Hanover, Massachusetts and attended Hanover High School. An alumnus of Boston University, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communications in 1966. Following the completion of his studies, he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Rosemary (Frattalone) Gluckler. The couple settled initially in Acton, Massachusetts before moving with their family to Amherst and finally relocating to York, Maine in 1997.
He began his professional career as a small-town newspaper editor, and then served in administrative positions at the University of Massachusetts and Hampshire College. Later in life, he was variously involved in home building, land development, and commercial and residential real estate. He worked as a real estate broker for the Masiello Group in York.
An avid gardener, woodworking hobbyist, sometime historian, and voracious reader forever curious of the world around him, he leaves his wife Rosemary; his son Peter E. Gluckler Jr. and wife Maria E. Beltran de Gluckler and son Aaron C. Gluckler; his grandson Aaron C. Gluckler Jr. and step grandsons Jose L. and Javier A. Valdivieso. He is also survived by his sisters, Anne A. Uihlein and Carol L. Mendonca and her husband George; and nieces, Katherine Y. Newport and Thayer E. Weinblad.
SERVICES: A tented open-air service will be held graveside at the Hanover Center Cemetery in Hanover, Massachusetts at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 15. In accordance with public health guidelines, it is requested that those attending the service wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home of York, Maine and Sullivan Funeral Homes of Rockland, Massachusetts are assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
and www.sullivanfuneralhome.com
for more information.