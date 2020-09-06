1/1
Ronald Yasui
Ronald Yasui

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Yasui announces his passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Ronald will be forever remembered by his brother Kenneth (Joann), his nephews, Shawn, Timothy and his sister Alice. Ronald will also lovingly be remembered by his students and dear friends.

A native of Seattle, Ronald attended Washington State University and University of Washington. Soon after he joined the Peace Corps and served in South America for two years. Ronald taught countless students at Maplewood Heights Elementary School for many years until he retired. In his free time, he liked to run. The Boston Marathon was one of the events he ran in.

Ronald will be remembered as a cheerful and dedicated person to all of us, and he will be missed immensely. A private family memorial and interment was held at the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery. Remembrances in Ronald Yasui's name may be made to the Maplewood Heights Elementary School, 130 Jericho Ave. NE, Renton, WA 98059.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
