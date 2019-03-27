|
|
Alphonse Acheritogaray
November 5, 1933 - March 19, 2019Alphonse Acheritogaray passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2019 after a battle with dementia. Alphonse was born in 1933 in the Basque Country in Southwest France and immigrated to San Francisco in 1961 and enjoyed a career as a distinguished chef. In 1970 Alphonse married his love Daga Collén, a native of Sweden, and they enjoyed traveling, entertaining friends and family and socializing in the Basque, French and Swedish communities. Alphonse is survived by his wife Daga, his three brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews here and in France.
A rosary & funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st at 6:30pm at St. Monica's Church, 5920 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121. Donations can be made to the Center for Basque Studies - UNR/MS 2322, 1664 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89557, please make checks payable to UNR Foundation, and indicate Alphonse Acheritogaray Memorial in the memo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019