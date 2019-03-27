Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Acheritogaray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Acheritogaray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alphonse Acheritogaray Obituary
Alphonse Acheritogaray

November 5, 1933 - March 19, 2019

Alphonse Acheritogaray passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2019 after a battle with dementia. Alphonse was born in 1933 in the Basque Country in Southwest France and immigrated to San Francisco in 1961 and enjoyed a career as a distinguished chef. In 1970 Alphonse married his love Daga Collén, a native of Sweden, and they enjoyed traveling, entertaining friends and family and socializing in the Basque, French and Swedish communities. Alphonse is survived by his wife Daga, his three brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews here and in France.
A rosary & funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st at 6:30pm at St. Monica's Church, 5920 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121. Donations can be made to the Center for Basque Studies - UNR/MS 2322, 1664 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89557, please make checks payable to UNR Foundation, and indicate Alphonse Acheritogaray Memorial in the memo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.