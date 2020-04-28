|
Angela Maestri CalabreseAngela Maestri Calabrese died unexpectedly April 21, 2020 at her home. She was born January 8, 1949 to Barbara (Ashe) Maestri and Angelo Maestri. Surviving in addition to her Partner of nearly 30 years, Stephen Kamena, are her daughter Brianna Calabrese and her husband Jonathan Hansen-Weaver, her brother Robert Maestri, her sister Christine Huttinger, nieces, grand-nieces and a large family.
Angela was a lifelong SanFrancisco resident with many friends and strong community ties. She worked for the San Francisco Recreation Department for 39 years sharing her enthusiastic and creative spirit. During her retirement, she enjoyed playing Bridge, entertaining and spending time with friends and family. Throughout her life, her love for family and friends never wavered.
A celebration of her life will be planned when restrictions regarding gatherings have been lifted.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020