Audrey Marie Ellis

March 17, 1991 – March 22, 2020

Walnut Creek CA



Audrey Marie Ellis was born at Alta Bates in Berkeley with her twin sister Kelsey to proud parents Scott and Janine Ellis of Walnut Creek.

Audrey joyfully attended Parkmead Elementary, Walnut Creek Intermediate and Las Lomas High schools and graduated from CSU Chico in 2013 with a degree in health sciences. She worked as a nursing assistant at John Muir Hospital for five years and then recently graduated with honors from Denver College of Nursing and achieved a perfect score on her RN exam before landing her dream job in the transplant unit at UC downtown Denver Hospital. She passed away suddenly from undetected heart failure. She had recently completed the Tunnel Marathon in Seattle with her family.

Audrey truly enjoyed and excelled at Walnut Creek youth soccer, softball and basketball. Her greatest passion was Irish Dance competition where for 10 years she was nationally ranked and competed throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. She was an avid skier, hiker, ocean lover, creative artist and exceptional SCUBA and freediver. She spent considerable time in the Shell Ridge Open Space next to her family home.

Audrey spent six months in 2015 traveling throughout Southeast Asia and in Bali achieved her 200 hour Ashtanga Yoga certification. In 2017 Audrey received her Ayurvedic Health Counselor certification from Mt. Madonna Institute. In 2019 she spent two weeks in Africa providing nursing services to the children of Uganda.

She will be fondly remembered for her infectious belly laugh, huge smile, unconditional love and kindness toward everyone she met, famous bear hug embraces and her unique way of making everyone feel loved and at home in her presence.

Most of all, Audrey enjoyed being with her family and is forever in the hearts of her parents, twin sister Kelsey Ellis, grandmother Audrey Ellis of Danville, grandfather Jerry Gerrans of Walnut Creek, Jon & Rachel Gerrans of Manhattan Beach, Marcia & Peter Morse of Seattle, Claudia & Steve Flanders of San Jose, Steve Ellis of Oak Harbor WA), Sara Ellis & Ed Hand of Livermore, Dave Ellis of Hayward and Paul & Johanna Ellis of Tampa FL, boyfriend Brad Shelley of Denver, her 12 cousins and countless close friends around the world.

A joyful celebration of life will be scheduled and announced after the shelter in place is lifted. Please hug and thank a nurse for their care in her memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store