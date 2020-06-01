Rev. R. Daniel Kendall S.J.

January 11, 1939 - May 26, 2020

The Reverend R. Daniel Kendall S.J. died peacefully on May 26, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, CA. He was 81 years old.

Dan was born in Miami, Arizona, on January 11, 1939, to Robert D. Kendall and Loretto (Jakle) Kendall. Growing up in Phoenix, Dan attended Saint Francis Xavier elementary school and Brophy College Preparatory. He entered the Society of Jesus in Los Gatos, CA, on September 7, 1957.

During his Jesuit formation, Dan received bachelors and masters degrees from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, and a Master of Divinity from the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley. On June 6, 1970, Dan was ordained a priest in Phoenix and then went to Rome for further studies. He earned a Licentiate in Sacred Scripture at the Pontifical Biblical Institute (1973) and a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Gregorian University (1975).

Dan taught theology at Gonzaga University from 1975 to 1979, and was then missioned to the University of San Francisco where he served several terms as chair of the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. He also taught abroad in China, Macao, India, and the Philippines. Dan co-authored several books, published many scholarly articles in Theological Studies and The Catholic Biblical Quarterly, and was the book review editor for Theological Studies for ten years.

Dan is survived by his sister, Sister Anne Kendall, BVM. Due to the sheltering restrictions, the funeral mass will be live-streamed at 4:30 PM on Friday, June 5, on the Saint Ignatius Parish website. Burial will be private at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.



