|
|
Daniel McLaughlin
August 12, 1960-September 20, 2019Daniel (never Dan) McLaughlin died Friday in San Francisco, his hometown, at 59 years old. He was a devoted educator, an idealistic and committed community member and a fiercely-loving husband, father and friend. Daniel was a force of nature—brilliant, intense, generous, exuberant, and sensitive. He had a huge heart, which grew that much larger when someone needed him, especially a child. He connected with and cared deeply about kids.
Daniel was born and raised in San Francisco. He graduated early from Tamalpais High School, spent a final high school year at The Branson School and graduated from Yale University in 1982, where he developed lasting friendships that he nurtured with annual trips and frequent conversations. Engaged in politics his whole adult life, Daniel worked on political campaigns in his early career and continued later as a volunteer. His lifelong passion for education began teaching history at Antioch High School, and continued at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where he again made a large and loving circle of friends and where he met his wife of 27 years, Francine Miller.
Daniel spent approximately a decade at WestEd, working with high schools to improve their curriculum and management. He went on to co-found Envision Schools, a network of charter high schools. In 2014, he established OnePurpose School in San Francisco, a thriving charter school dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty through education. OnePurpose is focused on the evidence-based goal that completing college is the key to getting out of poverty. Daniel also served on multiple school boards and led the volunteer effort to bring Stuart Hall High School out of a financial crisis.
Daniel and Francine have two children, Cade Miller McLaughlin and Bryn Miller McLaughlin. He adored the three of them. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Peter, whose recent death was a source of great sorrow for him, and his father, Herb. In addition to Francine, Cade and Bryn, Daniel is survived by his brother, Riley, his mother, Eve Pell, and his half-sisters, Grace and Gwen. He leaves in his wake a legion of friends, adopted family members and godchildren. We are all heartbroken.
There will be a private burial. A memorial celebration will be scheduled in the coming months. Please consider a donation to your favorite educational organization in his memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019