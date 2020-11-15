Harold Joseph Forst Jr, "Harry"
October 10, 1939 - November 5, 2020
Harry Forst, a resident of Novato for over 30 years passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 5th, in Kaiser Hospital, San Francisco. Harry suffered a stroke on September 5. He returned home after four weeks in hospital only to suffer a second stroke, and sadly passed away the day before he was due to come home for the second time. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Anne Forst (Cundall), their two children, Christopher and Noelle, son-in-law Nick, grandson Colton, brother Richard, nieces Valerie, Lisa, great nieces Faelicia, Lilyanna and great nephew Eric.
Harry was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois where he graduated with a BSc degree in Industrial Engineering. After a year in Milwaukee working for Allis Chalmers he attended OCS and was commissioned in the US Navy. He was posted to Mayfield, Virginia and from there to Pensacola, Florida. He served the next three years aboard the destroyer USS Forrest Royal. Because of the Cuban missile crisis much of this period was spent in the Atlantic. Upon his discharge from the Navy he headed west and took a job with PG&E in San Francisco, later he worked in sales for 3M. But his favorite and most successful job was when he joined Clarke & Cramer which began his career in real estate. After 20 years the principals retired, so Harry then started his own company Forst Associates until his own retirement in 2015.
Harry loved spending time with his family, and he loved to travel, visiting almost fifty countries in his lifetime. He enjoyed skiing and astronomy. Harry enjoyed socializing with his many friends and had lots of memories of wonderful Thanksgivings, parties and dinners over the years. His family are particularly grateful that Harry lived long enough to walk Noelle down the aisle when she married Nick, and to meet his grandson Colton who just turned 2 years old. He particularly loved spending time walking his golden retrievers, having had a total of five dogs over the years. All of them were female breeders for Guide Dogs for the Blind, and he was so proud that many of their puppies still serve as guide dogs.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no service. The family held a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903 (www.guidedogs.com
)
.