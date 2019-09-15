|
|
Kent William Roberts
April 21, 1947 - Sept 11, 2019Bay Area Artist and retired, long-time employee of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Kent Roberts passed away on September 11th, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Eloise Roberts, formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico where Kent grew up. He was born on April 21st, 1947 in Mineola, New York. He is also survived by other family members: His sisters, Gail Roberts (Bill Fields) of La Mesa, CA; Debbi (Greg) Jackson of Phoenix, AZ and nephews Blake and Paul Jackson and Travis Fields; Cousin Duane (Anne) Roberts of Los Altos, CA & Kelly Caudillo of Los Angeles, CA and his former wife of 37 years, "Cid" Carlysle Ann Young of Moss Beach, CA.
Kent will be remembered for his kind soul and gentle manner by all who knew him. He led a vibrant life graduating from high school in Albuquerque and then earning his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Mexico before enlisting to serve in the US Navy and deployed to the coast of Viet Nam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. Upon his return, he enrolled at the San Francisco Art Institute where under the GI Bill he earned both his BFA and MFA degrees. Here, he met his future wife in the photography summer school class of Imogen Cunningham, Lisette Model and Ellen Brooks. He was a Teaching Assistant for Ursula Schneider, now a New York Artist and Printmaker. Kent and Cid were married in Duxbury, MA in June 1976.
In 1975, Kent assisted Artist Lowell Nesbitt in painting a naval history mural (251 feet long and 26 feet high) located on Treasure Island at the Museum. Kent 's art is in the collection of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, titled "Ms. Cid" 1998, and three public sculptures are featured locally in the Bay Area: "Passage" 2010 at Moscone Park; "Three Bridges" 1992 at 600 California Street, both commissioned by the San Francisco Arts Commission; as well as "Soaring Flight" 2008, commissioned by the City of San Jose Arts Program located at Evergreen Park in Eastern San Jose foothills. His piece "Surveillance" is on loan by Cid Young to the Orinda Public Library, and in the 1990's he created a site-specific installation in Portland, Oregon for ETEC Corporation. A bench was also displayed at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa in 2014 and he also has a bench in the collection at the San Francisco City College Library.
There will be a celebration of his life for his many friends, on Saturday September 28th. All are welcome at 180 San Lucas Avenue in Moss Beach, from noon to 3 PM. Photo of Kent courtesy of Bruce Forrester.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019