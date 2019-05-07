Marjorie Jean Seashore Feb. 14, 1943 - April 9, 2019 Marjorie Jean Seashore, died April 9th at Stanford hospital, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. She was 76 years old.

Trained in psychology at Stanford University, Marjorie did early path breaking work on the varied deleterious effects of early maternal separation from child. Collaborating with researchers in psychology, education, and sociology, this segment of her research is still consistently cited today. The cross-disciplinary, collaborative approach of this research would be a hallmark of Marjorie's work throughout her career.

Marjorie joined the faculty at San Francisco State University in 1970 and was a was a principal figure in establishing many SF State institutions, including the Public Research Institute, the Department of Public Administration, the Department of Child and Adolescent Development, and the Marian Wright Edelman Institute. She consistently pushed to increase diversity within the faculty of these and other institutions. Students and colleagues remember Marjorie as a wonderful mentor, offering sage advice and useful criticism while being unflinchingly supportive. After her retirement in 2004, Marjorie remained active in the University through her participation in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) as both a student and a leader. She led the establishment of both the OLLI leadership council and the curriculum committee and served on both groups for years.

A world traveler throughout her life, Marjorie journeyed far and wide with a diverse circle of companions. Including India, Africa, Europe, Central America, Australia, and the Middle East, she packed a lifetime worth of adventures in to sabbaticals, vacations and retirement. At home in the Bay Area and abroad, Marjorie was an avid supporter of the arts, using public transit to attend theater, ballet, and modern dance, craft fairs, and art museums. She generously shared her love of excellent cooking.

She was devoted to her family and is lovingly remembered by her nieces, Kim Seashore and Becky (Seashore) May, nephews-in-law Jeff Hobson and CJ May and great nieces and nephews: Natalie, Nicolas, Benjamin, Nathan and Ella as well as circle of close friends and colleagues. Marjorie was a quiet person who was not always comfortable being celebrated; she always advised looking forward in life rather than back. We will be celebrating her life on May 13, 3-5 pm at the Seven Hills Conference Center at San Francisco State University. Contact [email protected] for more information.

