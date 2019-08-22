|
Martin (Marty) KaplanMartin (Marty) Kaplan, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2019. He is survived by Marcia, his beloved wife of 42 years, his sons Ken(Susan), Stuart(Tracy), Neil(Andrea), Jonathan, his daughter Jennifer, and his six grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Jessica, Sam, Aaron, and Pato who will all miss him greatly.
Marty was born on September 28, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harold and Marion Kaplan. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and received his MBA from the University of Southern California. Marty began a 42-year career with AT&T and Pacific Bell, where he rose through the ranks in a variety of management roles before becoming Executive Vice President in 1986 overseeing the majority of Pacific Bell's operations. In retirement, Marty served on three corporate boards, acting as Chairman on two. Throughout his career, Marty was highly respected for his vision, leadership and his mentorship and support of others, which he continued until his final days.
Marty was a devoted family man, who was deeply in love with his wife Marcia. Together they shared many passions in life. Marty was a selfless father who consistently brought wisdom, patience and humility, along with a healthy dose of humor, to his unshakable commitment to his family.
Marty deeply valued service to others, especially those in the Armed Services. He co-founded and served on the Board of Directors of Sentinels of Freedom, a nonprofit organization that serves returning wounded veterans.
In his free time Marty enjoyed walking his two golden retrievers (Tanner and Piper), reading, playing golf, and was an enthusiastic sports spectator. He coached his children's Little League baseball teams, instilling the values of being a good team player. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and his close personal friends.
His family and friends will always remember him as a kind person of deep warmth, and a giving heart; a person who truly cared about the wellbeing of others. He had the ability to make anyone feel valued and accepted. His professional colleagues continue to say that Marty was an exceptional and gifted leader who packed more living and learning into his days than anyone they knew and who acted with integrity, courage, vision and fairness. He was a self-sacrificing, intelligent, humble, kind, and respectful gentleman.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sentinels of Freedom at sentinelsoffreedom.org/donate in honor of Marty Kaplan.
Please continue to keep the Kaplan family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019