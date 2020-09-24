1/1
Nimer Abumarta
Nimer Abumarta
09/21/1938 - 09/19/2020
It is with great sadness, we announce passing of Nimer Abumarta.

Nimer was predeceased by his parents, Musallam and Linda, beloved daughter, Linda Moran, and sisters Antoinette and Margo.
Nimer is survived by his loving wife Jamileh Marta, his children Sam Nimer, George Martha, and Sue Martha, his Grandchildren Anthony, Elliss, Battle, and Jasmine, his sisters Isabelle and Jalileh, and his niece's and nephews.

Nimer will be forever loved and missed.

There are no services scheduled at this time.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
