Robert 'Rob' Harold HaberRob was born in San Francisco. He died unexpectedly at the age of 60 on Sunday, March 29 2020 in Portland, Oregon where he lived. He was the son of Robert Haber and Barbara Joy Fishstrom Haber. His mother, father and eldest brother, Jim, preceded him in death. He is survived by his younger brother, Tom, his stepmother, Pamela Haber and his step-siblings, Kevin, Courtney, Scott and Laurie McKean. Also very important to Rob was his nephew, Robert A., son of his brother, Tom and Maristela de Abreu.
Rob went to Redwood High School in Larkspur, California. He later graduated from New York University, then went on to the American Film Institute in Los Angeles to pursue aspects of his writing.
In 1997, Rob married Krysia Kocjan and began what he said were some of his happiest years though in the last few years until her death in 2007, they had to battle her final sickness together.
Articulate and often deeply contemplative, Rob was working on writing stories that he said were semi-autobiographical. He stated that this was, in part, an attempt to sort out the tangle left in the wake of his mother's and eldest brother's deaths. In this pursuit, renewing contact with cousins on his mother's side meant a lot to him. As a writer, he was empathetic and clearly relished hearing other peoples' stories, whether those of friends or characters in the books he cherished.
Rob was uplifted by the simple pleasures of hiking in the mountains of the Northwest, biking, reading, listening to music, playing with his cats and spending time in person or on the phone with friends. He had a goofy laugh and irreverent sense of the absurd. Always a movie junkie, he particularly enjoyed bantering afterwards with friends about the film. Contrary to his nature as an introvert, Rob loved karaoke, and friends said he belted out his song of choice unabashedly. On a more serious note, Rob was always a warrior for the causes he espoused.
The family will gather in his honor at a later date. He will be greatly missed by his family and the friends he loved.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020