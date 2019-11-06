|
Sergio AzzolliniSergio Azzollini, born in Molfetta, Italy on June 1, 1937, passed away peacefully at home in Millbrae with his loving family by his side on November 3, 2019 after valiantly battling cancer. He was the 3rd born of seven siblings, who left to be a merchant marine at age 16 to help support his large family. At age 19, he immigrated to the United States with the intention of not only making a better life for himself, but most importantly, to follow his heart of pretty Italian girl named Angela from Molfetta, to North Beach, San Francisco.They married 2 years later and settled down in San Francisco in pursuit of a better life and to start a family.
Sergio was incredibly hardworking, intelligent, tenacious, and determined to be successful. He opened his first restaurant, Sergio's Pizza in 1972, a stepping stone to what would help him become a savvy and illustrious restaurant/business owner, followed by the opening of the first Caffé Roma on Columbus Avenue in North Beach in 1977, Millefiori B & B in 1982, Caffé Roma Roasting Co. in 1989, the second Caffé Roma Coffee Roasting Co. on Bryant St in 1995, and then Caffé Roma in Millbrae in 2008. Sergio was the patriarch of his family, with intentions of trying to help improve all of his family's circumstances.These business ventures not only helped Sergio achieve the "American Dream", but also helped make it possible for him to assist his siblings in coming to America with hopes of giving them the same opportunities for success.
For all who were fortunate to know him, knew well how loving, generous, caring, and funny he was, lighting up a room with his smile and his love for life. His infectious personality made everyone feel like family. He was an avid gardener, spreading the love of figs all over the Bay Area. If you wanted one of his fig trees, he would happily come to your house and plant one in your yard, even taking his son in-laws to help him. Of all of his accomplishments, nothing made him happier and was as important to him as his family, being surrounded by his grandchildren whom he loved fiercely.
He is survived by his loving wife Angela of 59 years, son Anthony, daughters Irene and Lisa, sister-in-law Kimberly, sons-in-law Frank Gonzalez and Dino Dedes, and his adored grandchildren, Luca (19), Francesca (17), Sophia (17), Isabella (16), Matteo (15), Sergio (14), and Alexandra (14), as well as beloved siblings, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Monday November 11, 2019 from 4:30-5:30 pm at Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame. Rosary will start at 5:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday Nov 12, 2019 at 10:30 am, also at Our Lady Of Angels in Burlingame. Burial will be at the Italian Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude in his name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019