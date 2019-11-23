|
|
James Davis Boyd, M.D.
Shreveport - One of the kindest, most gentle, compassionate, loving and humble men completed his earthly pilgrimage Friday, November 22, 2019, and joined those in the Church Triumphant. Although he played many roles in this life, the ones that defined him and to which he was devoted beyond measure were the roles of husband, father, son, physician, and service in innumerable ministries in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, and the Episcopal Diocese of Western Louisiana. He will be missed by countless people with whom his precious path crossed.
James Davis Boyd, M.D., was born on August 25, 1945, in Shreveport, LA, to John Davis Boyd and Hazel Roberts Boyd. Jim graduated from Bossier High School, Centenary College, and LSU Medical School, New Orleans. It was at Centenary that he met his wife of fifty-two years, Laura Stevens Boyd, and they were devoted to one another from that point on. They married on June 11, 1967, and John Baylor Boyd was born in 1973, followed by Leslie Earley Boyd Wilemon in 1976; two of the greatest blessings each had ever received. Jim did his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport, where he served as Chief Resident. He began his private practice in 1974 at Highland Clinic, Shreveport, and later practiced at Schumpert Medical Center and Willis Knighton North. He was a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the South Central Obstetrics and Gynecological Society. Jim was the consummate physician, and to say that his patients were devoted to him is an understatement. He was the first Ob-Gyn in Shreveport to do epidural anesthesia, one of the many reasons his practice grew rapidly. His surgical skills were unsurpassed, as proven by the number of operating room nurses and physician's wives who chose him when surgery was indicated.
His was a life of deep passion for those he cared about, and he would always take extra measures to ensure that whatever was possible for him to do to make lives easier for them was done. The countless thoughtful gestures he was known for endeared him to all who were privileged to share his life; family, friends, and patients were grateful recipients. Early on in their marriage, Jim and Laura began calling each other the pet name of "Pal", and, although neither could remember how this occurred, it stuck! When they named their ski boat, it only seemed fitting that the name would be "Four Pals", and those four, Jim, Laura, Baylor, and Leslie, as well as friends and family, spent untold hours boating and skiing on Lake Ouachita, Cross Lake, Caddo Lake, and Cypress Lake. Jim taught innumerable friends of Baylor's and Leslie's to ski, and the "patience of Job", which he possessed, served him well in those times. Meantime Laura, not so patiently, almost had a heat stroke sitting in the burning sun as he circled to pick up the skier after many failed tries to get up on the skis!
The ministries in which he was involved are too many to list but, suffice it to say, he always put those in a position of high priority. The one he particularly loved was serving as a verger, and he was the first licensed verger in our diocese, serving as the Bishop's verger. The verger ministry now flourishes in the diocese, thanks to him.
Jim was also an amazing cook! Oh, how we all would love a loaf of his scrumptious cheese bread right now. Many winter Sundays he would come right home after church and begin the five hour process. When it came out of the oven around six, friends and family were here to devour the six loaves while sipping wine. Perfection! Another facet of his life was his amazing sense of humor! He would work for hours, and sometimes weeks, to perfect a practical joke on friends, even to the point of having professionals print brochures. And wouldn't we all love to hear him tell "The Florsheim Shoe" joke just one more time, as tears rolled down our cheeks!
What can be said regarding his devotion to his family? He was the calm, certain, loving hand that sustained us at all times and kept the ship on a steady course. He will be missed powerfully, but we are all at peace because he transitioned from this earthly life to his heavenly one just as he desired. He was in his recliner with Laura right beside him. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant."
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Davis Boyd; his brother, William Michael Boyd; Laura's parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Curtis Stevens and a nephew, Matthew Stevens Cameron. He is survived by his wife, Laura Stevens Boyd; son, John Baylor Boyd and his partner, Daryl Bennett Tuminello; daughter, Leslie Earley Boyd Wilemon and husband, Joel Craig Wilemon; grandson, James Craig Wilemon and bonus grandson, Noah Crumpley; sister-in-law, Sara Stevens Cameron and her husband, Sydney Algernon Cameron and their children and families.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, on Fairfield and Line. The celebrant will be The Rt. Reverend Jacob W. Owensby, Bishop of the Diocese of Western Louisiana; The Very Reverend Alston Johnson, Dean of the Cathedral; The Reverend Thomas Nsubuga, Sub-Dean of the Cathedral; and clergy staff.
The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford, Shreveport, 71104, The Renesting Project, 1331 Driftwood Drive, Bossier City, 71111, or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019