William J. Hammer, Jr. of Foster City, California lost his fight with cancer and died peacefully on November 26, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Lisa Marie of 40 years and daughter Marisa Marylove.
Born and raised in San Mateo, California, Bill attended Saint Matthew's Elementary School where he was an alter boy. He went to Serra High Schools where he played football (#31) and winning the championship in 1968-69. He graduated from Cogswell Polytechnical College with an Electrical/Mechanical Engineering degree.
Bill greatly enjoyed all sports (GO NINERS), wood working, repairing and restoring antique clocks, fishing and gardening. He played over 8 instruments from horns to strings and don't forget the bongo drums! Bill possessed a lust for life with a terrific sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at St. Matthews Church (San Mateo) and burial at St. John's Cemetery, San Mateo on December 3, 2020.
In leu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.