1/1
William J. Hammer Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Hammer, Jr. of Foster City, California lost his fight with cancer and died peacefully on November 26, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Lisa Marie of 40 years and daughter Marisa Marylove.

Born and raised in San Mateo, California, Bill attended Saint Matthew's Elementary School where he was an alter boy. He went to Serra High Schools where he played football (#31) and winning the championship in 1968-69. He graduated from Cogswell Polytechnical College with an Electrical/Mechanical Engineering degree.

Bill greatly enjoyed all sports (GO NINERS), wood working, repairing and restoring antique clocks, fishing and gardening. He played over 8 instruments from horns to strings and don't forget the bongo drums! Bill possessed a lust for life with a terrific sense of humor and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at St. Matthews Church (San Mateo) and burial at St. John's Cemetery, San Mateo on December 3, 2020.

In leu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
650-437-8579
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved