Elizabeth Anna Terry
May 17, 1931 - Oct. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Elizabeth Anna “Betty” Terry, 89, died in her home October 9, 2020 at 5:40 p.m., after a long illness. She was born on May 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late William and Anna (Punter) Eilerman. She grew up on family farms until graduation from Hartford, Michigan High School and lived in South Bend since 1948.
On June 27, 1953, she married Glenn L. Terry at St. Patrick's Church in South Bend. He survives. She is also survived by a brother, Edward Eilerman of Mishawaka, IN; three children, Michael J. (Janet) Terry of South Bend, Patricia A. (Michael) Douglas of Elkhart, and Amy E. (Eugene) E. Dylewski II of Granger; 12 grandchildren: Shawn (Christine) Terry, Lucas Terry, Stephen (Swati) Douglas, Michael Douglas, JR, Bradley Douglas, Eugene (Molly) Dylewski III, Amanda (Caleb) Mast, Joshua Dylewski, Zachary (Elleigh) Dylewski, Jacob Dylewski, and Emmy Lou (Adam) Diltz, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous relatives in Germany. Her grandson, Jason Douglas, preceded her in death on November 13, 2017.
Betty moved to South Bend in 1948 from Hartford, Michigan, to attend South Bend College of Commerce for secretarial training. She worked as a secretary at the University of Notre Dame LOUND Institute for five years, then retired to be a homemaker and mother.
She enjoyed making her own Christmas cards and she liked to read and work jigsaw and crossword puzzles. One of her favorite activities was visiting Indiana State Parks with family & friends. In the spring, summer, and fall, she happily spent time with her flowers and tending her small garden. She loved to go to garage sales, and tell friends that her home was furnished with early American Garage sale items.
She devoted a lot of time as a volunteer to the cause of Respect for Life, especially the unborn child. She was a co-founder of St. Joseph County Right to Life. She served on the Board of Directors of St. Joseph County Right to Life, INC. for many years in various capacities. She was the office coordinator for the Right to Life office for over twenty years.
An important part of her life, for a long time, was being an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church. She was also an active member of the Cursillo Movement for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 13, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior in the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Michiana Right to Life, INC, 2004 Ironwood Circle, South Bend, IN 46635 or to Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.
.