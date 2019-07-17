Fred Lee Church



July 30, 1947 - July 13, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Fred Lee Church, 71, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019.



Born in Walkerton on July 30, 1947, Fred was the son of Fred and Alberta (Reeder) Church. He graduated from John Glenn High School and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly, on October 4, 1969. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage, remaining best friends and true companions.



Since boyhood, he was always a cowboy at heart. Some of his passions included animal training, magic, ventriloquism, circus trains, and entertaining people. He worked from his passion as a professional dog trainer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, always finding ways to make people laugh.



Fred had a deep faith in the Lord and was a constant prayer warrior. He was involved in child evangelism through the Good News Club and other programs, shows, and Bible schools. He was a member of Blissville Church.



He leaves behind his wife, Beverly (Leininger) Church of Bremen; his children, Matt (Meagan) of Matthews, NC and Ted (Amy) of Bremen; six grandchildren, Will, Anna, Leah, Jonas, Kenna, and Adelyn; his brother, Brad of South Bend; and many other family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry and his son, John.



A special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Mishawaka for their kindness and outstanding care.



A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Blissville Church of Plymouth. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. prior to the services at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Blissville Church to support children and youth ministries. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019