Lynn Demaree
March 13, 1939 - August 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lynn Ohashi Demaree was born on March 13, 1939, in Babylon, New York, to Allan Kyso and Marjory Ketcham Ohashi. The family moved frequently due to her father's work; this may have inspired her lifelong love of travel. Because of her ancestry, she particularly treasured her high school years in Japan, and cherished those memories. Lynn was a phenomenal swimmer; over the years we have found drawers full of her medals and ribbons. As her mother was a piano teacher, Lynn had early lessons in both piano and cello, though her beautiful soprano voice became her true instrument. Her battle with many childhood illnesses led to her passion for care-giving, so she decided to pursue training as a medical assistant at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
Her participation in the choirs at Marymount inspired an incredible love story. Hoosier native Robert W. Demaree, Jr., then a member of the United States Army Chorus, was instantly smitten when the two ensembles joined forces for the Cherry Blossom Festival. With lifelong friends Bev and Bob Hamilton and Carl Kaiser at their sides, they married at Grace Episcopal Church, Alexandria on June 4, 1960.
Lynn's work as a medical assistant and then as an administrative assistant to Indiana University's legendary dean, Wilfred Bain, supported Bob as he finished degrees there. When Bob was appointed founding Director of the Music Department at the South Bend campus of Indiana University in 1965, Lynn became his wisest and most trusted counsel as they fostered a musical environment in northern Indiana that included the South Bend Youth Symphony, South Bend Symphonic Chorus, Michiana Opera Guild, Michiana Boys Choir, South Bend Youth Symphony, and the Martin Endowed Chair in Piano, originally staffed by Alexander Toradze. Their influence extends well beyond the Midwest, as these organizations and IUSB's thriving music school has nurtured young musicians including Robert Spano, Nathan Gunn, Kevin Hanlon, and countless others.
Lynn's Christianity was central to her existence. A cradle Episcopalian, she called upon her faith time and time again to survive her numerous physical challenges, and to express gratitude for the many blessings in her life.
If one's prosperity is determined by friendship, Lynn was quite wealthy. Lynn would want to thank her loving circle of friends for supporting her since the death of her beloved husband on March 24. Notes and frequent phone calls from Roger and Jean Fortna, Bob and Bev Hamilton, Don and Anne Moses, Lois Esselstrom, David Kidger, Jeanne Dams, the Lassiters, the Jacksons, and Carl Kaiser have strengthened her through this difficult time. Bonnie Eely of Seniors Helping Seniors was cheerful, loving comfort, and the family will always be grateful to Seasons Hospice's employees for their expert care of her.
Lynn is survived by her son, Robert K. (Rebekah) Demaree, daughter, Victoria (Joseph) Shively, five grandchildren: Robert Landon Shively, Benjamin (Andrea McNett), Rachael, Nicholas, and Allison Demaree, and a brother, David Ohashi.
The family will have a memorial service at their beloved Crystal Lake home, followed by Bob and Lynn's combined interment therein. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that donations may be made to any of the following charities: Seasons Hospice, https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/
; the Rector's Discretionary Fund; Andrew Guffey, Priest-in-Charge, St. Mary's In-The-Hills Episcopal Church, 2512 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI 48360, 248-391-0663; or Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, https://benziebacn.org/financial/
.