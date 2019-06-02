Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Irvie Hoffman III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOFFMAN, James Irvie, III James Hoffman, age 77, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 16 while vacationing with his wife Ellen in Hawaii. Jim grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of J. Irvie, Jr. and Sarah Hoffman. Trips "out west" with his grandparents led to an interest and career in geology. Jim was a graduate of Allegheny College and earned his PhD in geology at Michigan State University, where he met Ellen, his wife and life partner of almost 51 years. They moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1969 where Jim began his career as a geology professor at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He and Ellen spent five summers in a small tent traveling the Yukon and Alaska as Jim taught student summer field camps. Their son Don was born in Oshkosh. Jim became department chair and eventually Dean of the College of Letters and Science at UW-Oshkosh. In 1991 Jim accepted the position of Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Eastern Washington University, and the Hoffmans moved west all geologists love the west! After six years as Provost Jim returned to teaching and chaired the Geology Department until he retired in 2001, when he was named Provost Emeritus and Professor of Geology Emeritus of EWU. Jim loved reading and learning during his entire life. He was a strong supporter of excellence in education, and he originated the matching partnerships between our regional colleges and universities and the Spokane Scholars Foundation. Both before and after retirement he also expanded his longtime interest in wine by working with the soils and sites of many of the finest vineyards across the state of Washington. Friends can attest that he wanted to taste the rocks under the vines as well as the wine! Jim was always a strong supporter and promoter of the Washington wine industry, and he was extremely pleased to be able to develop significant donation connections between the very finest Washington wineries and the uniquely outstanding Festival of Wine benefitting St. Luke's Rehabilitation Center. The Spokane Branch of the International Wine & Food Society was pleased when Jim accepted a new "job" in retirement as their Cellar Master, a position he held for 10 years. While in Oshkosh Jim earned his private pilot's license, and he also always loved trains and sailing. Jim ran cross-country when he was in high school, and he remained dedicated and disciplined in staying fit. He loved to golf, ski, snorkel, garden (only edibles!), ride his tractor, chop wood, and travel, as he and Ellen traveled the world exploring vineyards, enjoying fine wines and good food, far-flung friends, and wonderful experiences and beautiful places, especially a bit off the beaten path. Jim is survived by his wife Ellen, their son Don, his father J. Irvie Hoffman, Jr., his sister Judith McCombs and her family (and his much loved kitties). To quote Judy, "Our memories are many, and our hearts are sad but full." Raise a toast with your loved ones. There are no immediate plans for a service. Jim would be honored by donations in his name to the Spokane Scholars Foundation, PO Box 1278, Spokane, WA, 99210.

