AXTON, Wilburn Lynn Wilburn Lynn Axton was born in Oklahoma, 1938. August 30, 2020, he died among family at Sacred Heart Hospital while listening to Garth's "The Dance" one last time. In between birth and death, he was the best brother his sister could have had, loved his wife of 55 years and raised his five daughters 1st Generation Title IX girls- to play ball. His family moved from Oklahoma to Vancouver, WA when he was a boy. He graduated from Hudson Bay High School in 1956. He received his BA from EWU in 1965. That same year, he married Sue. The Axtons initially moved to the Portland area to begin their family but they returned to Spokane in 1967. Lynn graduated with his MA in Education from EWU in 1968 and then began teaching at Libby Junior High. He taught eighth grade U.S. History and English for 30+ years and coached girls' sports during the 1960s and 70s. He spent most of his career teaching at Libby until his classroom shifted to Chase Middle School as the 90s began. He retired from teaching fulltime in 1997. Lynn loved to serve and was a Veteran. He began his military career with the Army National Guard from 1961-64. He then switched branches to serve with the Air National Guard from 1964-67, but ultimately returned to the Army National Guard in 1982. He remained with the Army until the Staff Sergeant retired from the military as a cook in 1998. In addition, he was a Church Elder with RLDS for over 40 years. He is survived in death by his wife, Sue Axton; his daughters and two sons-in-law: Beth and her husband Walt, Annie, Pam, Alissa, Elena and her husband Cory; his 17 grandkids; his 20 great-grandkids and his 20 nieces and nephews. However, the full measure of his life is found in the additional souls that he touched. He is also survived by countless loved ones: family, friends, students, soldiers, colleagues and furbabies. He was preceded in death by his mother, Erma, his sister, Myrna and Sue's parents, Goldie and Del. Lynn will always have a smile on his face, a spatula in his hand, corny jokes at the ready, the sandy feet of an Oregon Coast beachcomber and music in his heart with a playlist that includes the fight songs for both Shadle Park and North Central High Schools. Wednesday, September 9th from 3 5 p.m. there will be a public viewing at Heritage Funeral Home (508 N. Government Way). Lynn's Memorial Service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at a time TBD in 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store