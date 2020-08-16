STEWART III, Elbert Davis (Dave) Elbert Davis Stewart III (Dave), was welcomed into God's Heavenly Kingdom on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Dave was born on April 18, 1957 to Elbert Davis Stewart, Jr. and Jane Peden Stewart in Houston, TX. Dave attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Middle School, was a 1976 graduate of The Kinkaid School and attended Southwest Texas State University. During his formidable years, Dave enjoyed waterskiing in Rockport, Texas with his cousin Peden. Over the years, Dave grew up enjoying much of his time with members of the Rogers, Doggett, Conner and Pearson families. As a father, he enjoyed making memories on Lake Travis in Point Venture with his children. Dave's real joy and love were for his two children and three grandchildren. He beamed every time that he was in the same room with his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending any event for them no matter how big or small. He was loved by his family and friends and truly was the epitome of joy and happiness. Dave had a smile that lit up the room and an iconic laugh that could brighten up even the darkest day. He always had a kind word for everyone that he met along the way during his journey and he never knew a stranger. His other love behind family and friends, was his passion and zest for music and sports. He enjoyed live music and attended concerts at many different venues around the country over his lifetime. He supported all things related to Texas and more specifically Houston. He was an avid fan and unwavering supporter of all Houston sports teams and the Texas Longhorns. He and son Evan proudly attended the Astros 2019 ALCS Series and World Series together. Dave had a heart the size of Texas, his smile, generosity, kindness and laughter will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Dave is preceded in death by his parents. Dave is survived by his daughter, Sara Jane Cantwell, husband Chad, grandchildren Grace Elaine Cantwell, Abiageal Marie Cantwell and Orin Peden Cantwell of Lago Vista, TX, son Evan Davis Stewart of Round Rock, TX, sister Ardath Amanda Stewart of Georgetown, TX, brother Edward Peden Stewart and wife Barbara of Houston, TX. Dave will be laid to rest by family in Glenwood Cemetery with celebrations of a life well lived to follow when all are able to safely attend. In remembrance of Dave, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
in his name.