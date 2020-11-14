SALVA, Mark Edward Mark Edward Salva was born to Edward Matthew Salva and H. Janet Salva in Pittsburgh on March 26, 1960. He died in Dripping Springs on November 6, 2020. Mark moved to Austin in 2018 to get away from the snow. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1982, Mark began a storied career with IBM. He remained a loyal employee until the time of his death. Mark was an avid bibliophile and amassed a collection of over 20,000 books during his lifetime. Mark was predeceased by both his mother and father, and is survived by two sisters, Lisa and Jill, his brother Jack, and his niece Alex. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation to PFLAG or your local library would be appreciated.



