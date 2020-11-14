1/
Mark Edward Salva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALVA, Mark Edward Mark Edward Salva was born to Edward Matthew Salva and H. Janet Salva in Pittsburgh on March 26, 1960. He died in Dripping Springs on November 6, 2020. Mark moved to Austin in 2018 to get away from the snow. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1982, Mark began a storied career with IBM. He remained a loyal employee until the time of his death. Mark was an avid bibliophile and amassed a collection of over 20,000 books during his lifetime. Mark was predeceased by both his mother and father, and is survived by two sisters, Lisa and Jill, his brother Jack, and his niece Alex. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation to PFLAG or your local library would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved