Marilyn Martin Maples



Mt. Angel - Marilyn Martin Maples passed away on July 13, 2020 in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Marilyn was born on October 1, 1940 in Evanston, Illinois, parents Harry and Gretchen Martin. She was the their youngest child with older siblings Ron Martin and Jane Rickards. She was raised in Evanston and Woodland Hills, CA. Prior to her marriage to Leon Maples, she lived her life as a Carmelite nun with the order of Carmel of St. Teresa in Alhambra, CA. She was very excited to go home to heaven to be with her beloved family.



She is survived by the children of Ronald Martin: Laurie Dougherty, Justin Martin and Jackie Martin; and the children of Jane Rickards: Shannae Anderson and Jennifer Nevandro.



Marilyn was a special lady whom we will miss in so many different ways. She loved her natural family as well as her Catholic family of Mt. Angel Abbey, including the Abbey Foundation and St. Mary's Parish. Church friends have confirmed her 25 years of serving this local community.



Her husband, Leon, passed away in 2010.This was a great loss to Marilyn. However, She turned that void into dedicating her energy and skills toward Church activities.



Marilyn would, quite often, attend the 5 am morning prayer service with the Monks and Priests at the Abbey. She loved this daily interaction and demonstrated her support through encouraging conversation with those in attendance. Full of energy, her personality projected delightful, positive comments.



All who knew Marilyn are mourning their loss of a very precious soul. She is now in a better place without suffering, without pain. With celebration and glory to God. She will never be forgotten.



