Tao, Anne Yu-Tsai

Anne Tao, a respected business woman, philanthropist and community leader, passed away January 21, 2020 at the age of 98, in Franklin, TN. Anne, was a proud St. Louisan who spent 35 years working alongside her husband, William Tao, in his internationally renowned engineering firm. Anne was a selfless contributor to the community and cultural causes, as a leader of the Organization of Chinese Americans in St. Louis, and Board member of the International Institute, which helped thousands of immigrants in St. Louis.

Anne was born in Hankow, China in 1921 and grew up in Tianjin. She studied fashion design in college, but her career ambitions were cut short by the Japanese invasion of China. During the war, she reconnected with William Tao, whom she knew from Tianjin. They married in 1943. In China, Anne worked for the U.S Navy for several years. To reward her valuable service and dedication, the navy helped her achieve her dream of immigrating to the United States.

When Bill started his own business, Anne joined him as his business manager, and together they grew William Tao & Associates to a company of 100 employees. A great believer in the power of education, Anne was a devoted mother and wife who raised three sons, sending them to private schools and college. She opened her home to many Chinese immigrants who came to St. Louis, many of whom regarded her as a mentor and second mother. Anne took up tennis with a passion later in life. Washington University named the Tao Tennis Center in recognition of Bill and Anne's support of athletics and engineering. Anne also used tennis as a way of breaking down cultural barriers as she and Bill traveled to over 50 countries through the People-to-People program. In recognition of their longtime role as goodwill ambassadors, they were honored with an invitation to the White House.

Anne's family includes three sons, David & Mary Tao, Richard Tao & Eliot Cori Tao and Peter Tao & Helen Lee; grandchildren, Lauren & Greg Thoman, Adam Tao & Audrey Freid, Daniel Tao & Kathryn Morrison, Happy & Nick Kidwell, Naomi Tao, Matthew Tao, Meara Tao, and Chris & Will Tao; and great grandchildren, Rachel & Chloe Thoman, Anna Kidwell, Linden Tao, Violet, William, & Theo Tao.

Services: A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 2pm, in Washington University's Holmes Lounge, near the Brookings quadrangle. Convenient underground parking near Holmes Lounge is available at the east end of campus.

Donations in memory of Anne Tao may be made towards the Organization of Chinese Americans, the International Institute of St. Louis, or a .