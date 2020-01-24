Gloria R. Weber

Weber, Rev. Gloria R.

(nee Richie), Asleep in Jesus on Tues. (1/21/2020) at age 86. Beloved wife of the late John R. Weber, for 57 years. Beloved mother of Julia Weber, Betty (Mark) Vitela, Ruth (Tom Wilson) Weber and John Jr. (Cami) Weber. Loving grandmother of Wilson (Amanda) Buck-Wilson, Rachel Wilson, and Marisa, Mariana, Mary and Sally Weber. Dearest sister of George (Linda) Richie and Roger (Linda Henry) Richie. Dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Mon. (1/27/2020), at the Chapel of Meramec Bluffs Senior Living, #50 Meramec Trail Drive, Ballwin, MO (63021) from 10 am to the time of funeral services at 11 am Monday (1/27) followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Affton, MO. (See full obituary at: ZiegenheinFuneralHome.com)


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
