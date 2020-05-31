Lucius "Lu" Hernandez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hernandez, Lucius 'Lu' Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Lu was born in Arandas, Mexico to Jose Hernandez and Higinia Aceves, immigrated to the United States as a child and settled with his family in East St. Louis, IL. Lu graduated from the University of Dayton and taught in Spain and Peru. He returned to St. Louis in the 1960s and began a 25 year career teaching foreign languages at CBC High School and later at Kenrick- Glennon Seminary. Most loving husband of Sandra Hernandez; proud father of Mario (Connie) Hernandez, Michele (Thomas) Carter, Andre (Emily) and Adrian Hernandez; step-father of Patrick and Brian (Sarah) McCarthy; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and cherished friend to many. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lu's name to Society of St. Vincent Depaul at Queen of All Saints, 6611 Christopher Dr., St. Louis, MO 63129. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved