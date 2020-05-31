Hernandez, Lucius 'Lu' Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Lu was born in Arandas, Mexico to Jose Hernandez and Higinia Aceves, immigrated to the United States as a child and settled with his family in East St. Louis, IL. Lu graduated from the University of Dayton and taught in Spain and Peru. He returned to St. Louis in the 1960s and began a 25 year career teaching foreign languages at CBC High School and later at Kenrick- Glennon Seminary. Most loving husband of Sandra Hernandez; proud father of Mario (Connie) Hernandez, Michele (Thomas) Carter, Andre (Emily) and Adrian Hernandez; step-father of Patrick and Brian (Sarah) McCarthy; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and cherished friend to many. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lu's name to Society of St. Vincent Depaul at Queen of All Saints, 6611 Christopher Dr., St. Louis, MO 63129. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



